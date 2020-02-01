Noaman Sami thanks Alizeh Shah for unconditional support

Noaman Sami penned a heartfelt note for Ehd e Wafa starlet Alizeh Shah for her unconditional support.

The celebrity couple has been the talk of the town since they started dating in 2019 and later rang in the New Year with heartfelt messages.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sami shared a PDA-filled photo with Shah and vowed that he will stay by her side no matter what happens.

Commenting on his post, the Ishq Tamasha actor replied that she doesn’t have enough words to explain how much of a blessing Sami is for her.

Later, she also reposted the photo with the caption “Blessed Alhamdulillah” with a heart emoji.

Neither of them have confirmed that they are dating but there is no denying the chemistry between the two. They also have a knack for setting social media on fire with cute random selfies together at various events.

Sami has been a constant on Shah’s Instagram for quite some time now.