New York shop offers free food for solving math problems

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Ahmed Alwan has known most of the people that come to his convenience store in New York. Alwan, a 20-year-old college student, started giving his customers five seconds to pick out whatever they wanted. A video of this went viral, making Alwan’s account grow in numbers overnight. He pays for all the products from his own pocket. This is his way of giving back to the community who mostly come from low-income households. Alwan has also started a GoFundMe page where he aims to generate enough income to pay for the grocery long-term and also make small donations to those in need.

