Miss England is visiting Pakistan next month

Mukherjee says she is very excited

“It's been declared a really safe place to visit,” the 24-year-old Miss England, who originally belongs to India, told SAMAA TV.

Mukherjee said that she has been looking to visit Pakistan for years, adding that Prince William and his wife recently visited the country and were completely safe.

“I am going to Pakistan not only as Miss England, but also as a doctor,” she said. "It's a medical tour... I am going with a team of doctors and surgeons.”

She called it a learning opportunity and said she is "very excited".

“In recent years, the security situation in Pakistan has improved considerably following action by the Pakistan government and security forces,” the UK government said in a statement last month.

It said that in 2018, there were an estimated 484,000 visits by British nationals to Pakistan. Most visits were trouble-free, it added.