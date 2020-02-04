Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Mehwish Hayat will not be performing at PSL opening ceremony

Posted: Feb 4, 2020
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
File photo: Mehwish Hayat/Twitter

Actor Mehwish Hayat took to social media to clarify that she will not be performing at the Pakistan Super League opening ceremony this year.

The Load Wedding star said: “Just to clarify, contrary to media reports I can confirm that unfortunately I will not be singing any songs or performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year. Thank you for all the love and lets all enjoy the feast of cricket that PSL will bring!”

The PSL is set to kick-off on February 20 with the first match scheduled to take place in Karachi.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
