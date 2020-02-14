Let’s talk about love, [millennial] baby

This Valentine’s Day, we tried to break-down how millennials talk about love and romance.
Here is what we found:
Hang out
No one dates anymore, you hang out. Like Netflix and chill – this means less commitment and no more awkward first dates.
Slow fade
When a relationship fizzles out.
Ghosting
Sudden disappearance – when a person stops responding to WhatsApp messages, calls and emails.
Haunting/zombie-ing:
When a person who ghosted you slides back into your DMs.
DTR
The define the relationship talk.
Bae
Before Anyone Else aka that special someone.
FBO
When you change your Facebook status to ‘in a relationship’ aka make it Facebook Official.