Let’s talk about love, [millennial] baby

This Valentine’s Day, we tried to break-down how millennials talk about love and romance.

Here is what we found:

Hang out

No one dates anymore, you hang out. Like Netflix and chill – this means less commitment and no more awkward first dates.

Slow fade

When a relationship fizzles out.

Ghosting

Sudden disappearance – when a person stops responding to WhatsApp messages, calls and emails.

Haunting/zombie-ing:

When a person who ghosted you slides back into your DMs.

DTR

The define the relationship talk.

Bae

Before Anyone Else aka that special someone.

FBO

When you change your Facebook status to ‘in a relationship’ aka make it Facebook Official.