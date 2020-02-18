Karachi Literature Festival to welcome literati on Feb 28

This year the Karachi Literature Festival will be bigger and better than ever with over 200 speakers, 80 sessions and 20 book launches.

“Through its vibrant programme, the festival celebrates cultural and linguistic diversity,” said Oxford University Press Managing Director Arshad Saeed Hussain, adding that the festival aimed to bring together stalwarts of Pakistan’s literary and academic world but also some creative minds from across the border.

The theme of the 11th edition of the KLF is ‘Across Continents: how the world travels’ and it will explore different aspects of the trans-geographical nature of literature. The festival will take place on February 28 to March 2 at Beach Luxury Hotel.

“The theme for this year’s KLF takes us being this city, or even the country, to reflect upon the fact that literature, culture and intellectual scholarship are international phenomena, which travel across continents faster than the click of a mouse, and are not restricted by national or ethnic borders,” said KLF advisory board member and poet Salman Tarik Kureshi.

The organisers claimed that a number of sessions will look at how the written and spoken word connect across borders and result in a cross-pollination of ideas and inspiration of literary works.

White Mughals author William Dalrymple and short story writer Zaheda Hina will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony on Friday (Feb 28) while Ahdaf Soueif and Harris Khalique will delive the keynote speeches at the closing ceremony on Sunday (March 2).

Hussain said that two not-to-miss sessions were: a performance by Asma Abbas and Bushara Bashir on Maa Jaye along with a workshop on media literacy and misinformation. There is also a screening on Baji followed by a discussion with the cast.

Alexandre Colliex, University of York lecturer Claire Chambers, author David Waterman, Beyond that Last Blue Mountain author Harriet Sandys, Sean Pue, Victoria Schofield, Bettina Robotka, Arfa Sayeda Zehra, actor Atiqa Odho, politician Faisal Subzwari, journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, playwright Hasina Moin and many others are scheduled to participate.