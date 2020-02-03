Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Jami won’t be able to talk about rape, Hameed Haroon anymore

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Filmmaker Jami announced on social media that a gag order was coming his way. At the end of 2019, he accused Dawn CEO Hameed Haroon of rape, accusations Haroon has denied.

In a tweet on Monday, the Moor director said that he won’t be able to say anything further.

Earlier, Jami had tweeted that the CEO had filed a civil case against him.

The case surfaced when Jami tweeted on Oct 20, 2019, that he had been raped by a “media tycoon.” By Dec 30, he had named Haroon on social media. By Jan 6, 2020, Haroon demanded Jami apologise within 14 days, failing which he would take him to court.

Jami’s lawyers (Siddiqui & Raza) took a week to respond. They called for a retraction of what was written in Haroon’s defamation notice, otherwise, they would take legal action against the Dawn CEO.

Jami has said the rape took place in Karachi, at Haroon’s home. Haroon has denied the charges.

MOST READ
