Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Humayun Saeed recently gave a shout-out to singer Danyal Zafar on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor wished the younger Zafar brother all the best and said that his new single So Long, Goodbye was a “wonderful fusion of qawwali and hip hop”.

So Long, Goodbye is the second single from Danyal Zafar aka Danny Zee’s upcoming album ‘Blue Butterfly’. The retro video features some behind-the-scene shots of the singer along with a interesting mix of qawwali and hip hop.

Danny Zee is following in the footsteps of his superstar brother, Teefa in Trouble actor Ali Zafar, by making a name for himself in music and film industry.

Big brother Ali Zafar said he was proud of his sibling. He tweeted: “East meets West like never before. Hip Hop vs Qawali. Syncing two completely and uniquely different realms with such ease and honesty.”

Actors Ahsan Khan, Amna Ilyas and Fahad Mustafa also wished the younger Zafar brother good luck with his new song.

‘Blue Butterfly’ is scheduled for release this month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
danyal zafar humayun saeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed summoned over Meray Paas Tum Ho dialogues
Humayun Saeed summoned over Meray Paas Tum Ho dialogues
Raping your wife isn’t allowed in Pakistan law
Raping your wife isn’t allowed in Pakistan law
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed share cute exchange on Twitter
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed share cute exchange on Twitter
Salman Khan snatches phone from fan
Salman Khan snatches phone from fan
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.