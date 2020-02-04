Hamza Ali Abbasi says don’t mock religion, show sympathy

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to social media on Tuesday to clarify somethings about religion and the coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said: “Azaab in this world ONLY comes to munkireen of a Rasool when he is among them, for the rest, there is the Judgment Day. Whether it be a virus outbreak or an earthquake, these are means to bring death on centre stage as a reminder for all. Show sympathy. May Allah protect us all.”

Azaab in this world ONLY comes to munkireen of a Rasool when he is among them, for the rest, there is the Judgment Day. Whether it be a virus outbreak or an earthquake, these are means to bring death on centre stage as a reminder for all. Show sympathy. May Allah protect us all. pic.twitter.com/C2bPjgjWPy — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) February 3, 2020

In another tweet, he said: “So to those who are branding such incidents as Azaab in this world for whatever reason, STOP. Dont make a mockery out of Allah’s deen and instead, help in any way U can or at least pray for the affected and for those who are helping them and trying to find a cure. #CoronaVirus.”

The actor recently spoke at an event at the Ghamidi Centre for Islamic Learning in Dallas, US, where he chronicled his journey from atheism to Islam.