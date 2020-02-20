Get ready to hear Orhan Pamuk at Lahore Literary Festival

Turkish author Orhan Pamuk, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2006, will be speaking at the eighth edition of the Lahore Literary Festival this weekend at the Alhamra Arts Centre.

Pamuk will be in conversation with Ahmed Rashid after the opening ceremony and can be caught later in session with Moth Smoke author Mohsin Hamid discussing literature in a democratic world.

Vali Nasr, Iranian academic and author, is returning to LLF after six years and has four sessions over three days, including one with author Kaya Genc and former ambassador Maleeha Lodhi on Friday. He will also be in conversation for former foreign minister Hiba Rabbani Khar on Saturday afternoon on Pakistan’s role in a divided Muslim world.

If you miss that, you can hear him speak at 4pm with author Audrey Truschke and historian Victoria Schofield discussing where India is headed.

If you’re interested in Pashto poetry, don’t miss ‘A Pashto Mushaira: Legacy of Rehman Baba’s Timeless Poetry’. Zehra Nigah, PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan and academic Nomalul Haq will discuss how Faiz Ahmed Faiz and his poems transcended borders on Saturday after lunch.

History buffs should not miss Audrey Truschke, Mehreen Chida-Razvi and White Mughal’s author William Dalrymple in conversation with F. S. Aijazuddin. You can catch Dalrymple on Sunday morning as well discussing post-Mughal politics or in the afternoon discussing Punjab with Aijazuddin.

Actor Mahira Khan will also be speaking on Pakistan’s brave new cinema on Sunday.

This year, the LLF also welcomes Oyinkan Braithwaite, who was long-listed for the Man Booker 2019; author Musharraf Ali Farooqi, who will launch his latest book, The Merman and the Book of Power; novelist and poet Nitasha Kaul, who has written on the plight of Kashmir in Modi’s India; and Adrian Hayes, who will launch One Man’s Climb, a book about his journey to reach the summit of K2.

The event is free and open-to-the-public.