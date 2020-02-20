Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
FBR sends notices to fashion houses for tax evasion

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Notices were sent to 24 fashion houses and designers by the Federal Bureau of Revenue on Wednesday for tax evasion.

The bureau claims that some designers paid little to no tax despite making a large sum of money per bridal outfit. In a notification issued by the FBR, the bureau said it came across this information while surveying new tax payers. It added that their declared income did not correspond with their receipts.

Now, the bureau will set up an audit desk to analyse the designers’ tax returns.

The list includes Wardah Saleem, Saniya Maskatiya, Waqar J. Khan, Rozina Munib, Saleha, Mahin, Ayesha Sarfaraz, Basic, Sable Vogue, Zuri by Zainab Fawad, House of Farah V and Sanam Chaudhri.

“It came to our notice that we are on this list as clients of an establishment. House of Farah V are compliant of all tax laws and welcome any scrutiny of our records under the law,” clarified House of Farah V on Instagram.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
