Don’t tell Sherry Rehman what to do

A long time ago someone asked Sherry Rehman to host a television show from the library of her house (which is quite spectacular). She agreed to the topics such as social issues and development. But then the producer made a fatal mistake. He told her what to wear.

Everyone knows that you don’t tell a woman who would become an ambassador and Pakistan People’s Party senator and had been a former editor of the Herald, lawmaker, patron of the arts, advisor to Benazir Bhutto, what to wear. This was a woman who had declined to wear a bulletproof jacket even when she was under threat because it compromised her envy-worthy svelte silhouette.

This producer, Khalid Soorty of Indus, had told her to follow the dress code set by the Musharraf regime. One can sympathise with his position, of course but Ms Rehman was having none of it. “I told [the producer], I respect that very much, but it’s my personal choice,” she said. “I grew up in the Zia years when this was an imposition. Today, the hijaab and many things are personal choices and are markers of pure identity especially if you are a diasporic Muslim or from a post-millennial age.”

This producer then really put his foot in it. “They then wanted it to be done in the ‘Dracula-style’ like the other newscasters,” Rehman added. “[B]ut I excused myself, stating that I can’t be dressed like that to oblige them.” Needless to say, that show never saw the light of day.

Rehman was being candid about these experiences at her session on the third day of the Adab Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi this weekend.

At the heart of the matter is the simple believe that the State should not be imposing its will on its people. “It’s my choice,” she said. “I don’t want the State or PTV to tell me [what to wear]. You’ll see me in KP sometimes when we are told that we are going to a specific areas where women mind such behaviour. So it’s okay, but it’s not my public mainstream identity and I don’t appreciate the State telling the citizens what to do beyond a point.”

These are personal freedoms and we must stand by them. There is so much we have not stood for and there is still so much we need to do, but you need to draw the line somewhere, she added. Freedom of speech is defined as “respecting the other’s right to disagree.”

“If you cannot do that and try to stifle that voice, it will have a hydraulic power that you never expected,” she said. “Number one, it will come out one way or the other and, secondly you will never earn the respect and credibility of a democratic and open society.”

People have to be careful what they say, of course. “There are different layers of pressure, or a different layer of, what should I say, illiberal democratic freedoms,” she clarified. “Those are really not freedom. They are constantly watching themselves. People disappear. I mean, Pakistan is one of the dangerous places in the world for journalists and they have faced pressures.” Only a former journalist could understand this and Rehman did lament that people working in the media are facing immense pressure from censorship, commercial audits, shrinking advertisements and salaries. She took a moment to voice her appreciation for the news teams who provide politicians coverage round the clock.

Rehman is often seen on evening talk shows. She has held press conferences, while in government and in the opposition. Do not forget, she is one of the rare people in power who resigned as federal minister for information and broadcasting in 2009 on a matter of principle.

She will not countenance nonsense. She notes when irrelevant things are discussed—such as the shoes or perfumes they wear—at a time when decisive action from leaders is needed. She notices when you are crossing a line.

Once she told off a political leader when he referred to a young woman preparing a draft as a bachi (girl). And you have to become, she told the Adab Fest audience, the creature you hate most. “The pushy woman is a horrible sight sometimes, but I am sorry I am not letting anyone walk away with other women’s rights or my own.”

Answering a question about honour killings, Rehman added she was disappointed that we are still talking about allowing men to kill women because it’s “cultural”. We have lived through times when a woman who was raped was imprisoned for adultery because she could not produce four witnesses to the crime. “The brunt of all these laws fall on the underprivileged: those who do not have access to rights, property, even the freedom to exercise those options or to even know what their rights are.”

The conversation then moved to climate change, which she said is having serious implications on our weather systems and community. “Air pollution is one of the greatest silent killers. Seven million people have died globally because of it and Pakistan has earned itself the position of being the seventh most vulnerable country to climate stress in the world and this year we are fifth,” she said. “So, it’s getting worse. Last year, the hottest city was in Pakistan. It was Jacobabad. This year again it was Turbat near Quetta.”

We have toxic air. We have drying up aquifers. We have toxic water to clean. We have a lot to do. Rehman added that one simple task is to make community enablers and at least start a public conversation. She has created and leads a voluntary caucus in Parliament. No one gets paid. It is trying get the fuel emission laws changed. “They must be eu6 not eu2 because they are going to be the difference between your child going to school in Lahore or not. These are the important things we have to talk about. Countries have to take responsibilities.”