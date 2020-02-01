Dissent becomes obligatory when a society is deprived of debate

Urdu-language writers have maintained their dissenting tone at all times. It is the same today as well.

Renowned poet and scriptwriter Zehra Nigah opened the session Urdu Shairi Main Ehtijaj Ka Rung with this statement. She was speaking at the Adab Festival 2020 in Karachi on Friday.

The ones at the helm may not understand this tone but the masses do, Nigah said as she read out couplets of Mir, Ghalib and Sauda.

Educationist and prose writer Arfa Sayeda Zehra said a voice against tyranny anywhere is dissent.

Dissent has had many literary manifestations, she said, adding, “In poetry, the scale is brief with a river of interpretations flowing.”

Zehra said a poet worries and says everything in their own manner.

“When attempts are made to shackle life then a poet can’t help but speak up,” she said. “The greatest dissent occurs when thoughts and imagination are restricted.”

Dissent is a revolt and the best revolt is the one that is led through literary arts, according to Zehra.

Nigah meanwhile suggested that every ruler ought to read a few couplets before they start governing a territory.

When tolerance and lenience are lost, dissent occurs, and there comes “aise dastoor ko..,” Zehra said.

She was, however, of the view that dissent should never become a slogan.

“A slogan gets lost in the air, it (dissent) should rather seep into feelings,” she said. “Dissent is an expression of a person’s misery.”

The speakers hailed Habib Jalib, Kishwar Naheed and Fahmida Riaz for their works.

Nigah said a poet envisions circumstances a hundred years from now. She then read out the following couplets to the audience:

Pohanche Woh Log Rutbey Ko K Mujhey

Shikwa e Bakht e Nagiraa’n Na Raha

Aey Hashar Jal Kr Na Wabaal e Zameen Ho

Kuch Ho Na Ho Umeed To Hai Inqilaab Me

Esi Wehshat Sara Me Kaun Aaye

Bedarri Kar Rahi Hai Daryani

Zehra said dissent angers politicians and clerics alike. “A poet writes considering if they may not bring about a change, then perhaps someone reading them might do.”

She said only the ones rising above their selves have the courage to show dissent or register a protest.

“Dissent becomes obligatory in a society in which efforts are made to deprive it of debate,” Zehra said.

The speakers also praised contemporary poets, who according to them were consistently producing volumes of some good work.