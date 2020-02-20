Court grants Sanam Marvi khula from Hamid Ali

Folk singer Sanam Marvi and her husband Hamid Ali officially parted ways on Thursday after the Lahore family court approved of Marvi’s request for khula.

Marvi had filed for khula at the family court on February 8. She accused Ali of domestic abuse.

In the petition, the singer stated that she had married Ali in 2009 but after some time her husband’s attitude towards her changed.

She claimed that Ali started to abuse her in front of her children. “I tolerated abuse from my husband for the sake of my kids,” she said.

The couple has three children together. Marvi married Ali after her former husband Aftab Ahmed was killed in Karachi the same year.

However, Ali has dismisses Marvi’s allegations. He claimed that he never misbehaved or abused his wife.

Ali remarked that he has been paying his wife’s and their children expenses. He added that his whole family loves Marvi. Ali also requested to dismissed the khula request.