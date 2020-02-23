Boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom blessed with a son

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom welcomed on Saturday their third child—a boy!
Khan announced the news on Twitter and shared a picture with his son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan.
My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs. 12oz. #dadofthree #alhumdulilah #blessed pic.twitter.com/XqJn5R44Rq— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) February 22, 2020
The couple already have two daughters—four-year-old Lamaisah and 21-month-old Alayha.
They were in the news earlier for a very public spat with Khan’s family. They were accused of bullying Makhdoom.
But Khan now says he is talking to his parents again. He told The Mirror: “I speak to them all the time – everything is cool between them.
“I’m in a sport where one punch can change your life, and I thought, ‘Be nice to everyone’.”