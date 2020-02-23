Boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom blessed with a son

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom welcomed on Saturday their third child—a boy!

Khan announced the news on Twitter and shared a picture with his son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan.

The couple already have two daughters—four-year-old Lamaisah and 21-month-old Alayha.

They were in the news earlier for a very public spat with Khan’s family. They were accused of bullying Makhdoom.

But Khan now says he is talking to his parents again. He told The Mirror: “I speak to them all the time – everything is cool between them.

“I’m in a sport where one punch can change your life, and I thought, ‘Be nice to everyone’.”