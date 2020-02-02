‘A Facebook prime minister became the actual PM of Pakistan’

The third and closing day of Adab Festival 2020 brought attention to the effects of digital media on society.

Former consultant for Google and Facebook Badar Khushnood opened the session by saying digital media has largely influenced society from every angle.

Giving the example of Imran Khan, who was massively popular on social media before taking charge as the country’s prime minister, he said, “If we look at our politics, we see a Facebook ‘prime minister’ becoming the real prime minister of Pakistan.” There were several hashtags used for Imran Khan, before he took office, such as #MyNextPM and #FuturePrimeMinisterImranKhan.

He connected this growing digital media with a rise in freelancers. A new category has been added to contribute to our economy, he said, adding, “Last year our freelancers added around $500 million to our foreign reserves”. He also said that Pakistan is among the top five countries with freelancers.

The current health, education, transportation and banking systems are real-time examples of the influence of digital media, Khushnood said.

Explaining how this medium has transformed, he said, we started with one-way broadcasting, called web 1.0, went on to web 2.0 which was interactive, and are now at the new phase of ‘transaction’ where we are able to generate revenue and contribute to the economy.

Haroon Rashid, managing editor of the Independent Urdu, said news content has always been the same, it’s platforms have just changed.

“Pakistan didn’t utilise radio to its full potential as an information broadcasting medium,” he said. “Sadly, we limited radio to listening music only.”

Rashid highlighted how radio is used in the rest of the world as both an information broadcasting and entertainment medium and said “they are still doing well, though they are transforming to digital too”.

“Initially we used to plan content for five or 10 years in order to get our audience, but due to the digital media, no plan can work for more than a year or two,” Rashid said.

Highlight the difference between news and journalism, Rashid said, “The beauty of digital media is its transparency. We can decide our content immediately with the help of analytics, but we need to support journalism to understand the context of content.”

The panelists also discussed the need for rules and regulations on digital media. “Pemra needs to understand content has [no borders], you can’t stop people from creating content,” said Khushnood.