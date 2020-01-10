Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
Yasir Hussain cooks pulao for Iqra Aziz on their honeymoon

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
They are enjoying their honeymoon in Sri Lanka

Iqra Aziz Hussain and Yasir Hussain have become one of the most talked-about couples in the country, with people interested in knowing about their relationship, wedding and now their honeymoon.

Yasir and Iqra are actually still enjoying their honeymoon in Sri Lanka. They have been posting pictures of their romantic getaway and the latest is a snap of Yasir cooking pulao for his wife.

Earlier, the newlyweds shared some hilarious TikTok videos on their Instagram accounts, lip-syncing to Bollywood songs.

Through his Tik Tok video, Yasir took a dig at actor Fahad Mustafa who had recently faced backlash for his criticism of the short video app. The Jeeto Pakistan host had called on parents to keep their children away from TikTok.

On the other hand, Aziz dedicated her TikTok performance to Sridevi fans.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 2019. Their enchanting day-time wedding ceremony had an old-school vibe to it and was attended by friends and family.

They have been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s very public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They are also set to share the screen in upcoming drama Jhooti. After their public proposal, this is the first time the couple will be working on a project together.

