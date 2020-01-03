Urwa Hocane was offered role in Meray Paas Tum Ho

Pakistani actor and producer Urwa Hocane has revealed that she was offered the role of Haniya in the drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.

During an interview with Something Haute, Hocane revealed that the role of Haniya, which is now being played by Hira Mani, in Meray Paas Tum Ho was first offered to her and she even shot few episodes.

“I was playing Hania and had shot for a couple of days. But then we moved Tich Button to Nankana Sahib where we had put up a huge set and I just couldn’t get myself out of there,” said Hocane. “It was very unfortunate, more so because I ended up making Nadeem Baig really upset along with the other production houses.”

She remarked that she had offers to play the lead in Anaa, Jo Tu Chahay and Khaas. All these dramas went on to become hits.

Hocane added that after completing the shooting of the film Tich Button, she later apologised to Baig.

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama Meray Paas Tum Ho has developed a massive fan following due to its plot and screenplay. The series features Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in prominent roles, alongside Ayeza Khan and Saveera Nadeem.

