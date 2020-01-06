Tom Hanks fights a cold and tears during Globes speech

Tom Hanks was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday to mark his 30-year movie career.

The actor, who was given the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for what it said is his lasting impact on the film industry, had to take a moment to compose himself during his acceptance speech, particularly when paying tribute to his family.

He thanked his wife, Rita Wilson, and five children before acknowledging a long list of actors and directors who he said had contributed to his long success. He went on to talk about the lessons he learned as a young actor.

“Showing up on time is one of the greatest and most liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie,” said Hanks, before saying that as an actor it’s your job to “go there.”

Blaming a cold for his state, he joked at one point after choking up, “It’s the cold that is making this happen. I swear to God, I’m not nearly this emotional at home.”

Hanks, an eight-time Golden Globe winner, was nominated this year for best-supporting actor for his work in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in which he played TV icon, Fred Rogers.

Past honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, George Clooney, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg.

