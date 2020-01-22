Tickets almost sold out for Meray Paas Tum Ho’s finale

Cinemas across Pakistan are definitely having a moment as seats for Meray Paas Tum Ho’s final episode are almost sold out.

The TV show’s final episode, which will be a two-hour special, will air in cinemas and TV screens countrywide on January 25.

It will also be available exclusively on ARY ZAP, a free video-streaming platform like Netflix where viewers can watch all ARY shows and movies, including Jeeto Pakistan and Salam Zindagi in HD.

Tickets have been sold out at Cinepax’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and Gujrat theaters.

Around 40 seats are left for 10:45pm show at Lahore’s Cinepax Packages Mall, 30 seats at Rawalpindi’s Jinnah Park, 22 seats at Islamabad’s World Trade Centre and 50 to 55 seats at Gujranwala’s Kings Mall.

Karachi’s Atrium cinema is fully booked. There are a few seats left for grabs at both branches Nueplex Cinema’s DHA and Askari IV branches.

‘History in the making’

ARY’s VP Marketing Asfandyar is confident that the screening of Meray Paas Tum Ho will set new records at the box offices countrywide.

“I believe there’s great history in the making,” he told SAMAA Digital.

“Initially, we just reached out to Nueplex and Cinepax to hold screenings of the show’s finale. Within an hour or two, other theatres begun reaching out to us,” he said.

He added that the show is in high demand and that its hype is extraordinary.

“Last time when something had such hype was when the highly anticipated movie Avengers: Endgame (a production of Marvel Studios) hit the cinemas,” the VP explained.