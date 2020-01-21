Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
‘The Last Full Measure’ set to hit cinemas

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Photo: Publicity

The Christopher Plummer and Samuel L. Jackson war drama The Last Full Measure will be screened at cinemas across the country on January 31, making it the first time a Hollywood film by a Pakistani executive producer will be released in Pakistan.

“Written and directed by Todd Robinson, the film stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris, and Samuel L. Jackson. Habib Paracha is the executive producer behind the film which narrates the true story of war hero William Pitsenbarger, played by Jeremy Irvine, an Air Force medic who saved the lives of 60 men,” according to the press release.

Talking about the film’s release, Paracha said: “I am so thrilled for this movie to be released in Pakistan. I hope to leverage my learning from this project to showcase the stories of the heroes of the armed forces and show the Pakistani audience and the world at large the great sacrifices that soldiers have made.”

The Last Full Measure will be distributed locally by HKC Entertainment.
According to the CEO of HKC Entertainment, Hammad Chaudhry, it is an honour to be able to bring a movie produced by a Pakistani to the audiences at home.

This film marks Paracha’s fourth venture in Hollywood. He has worked as an executive producer on The Trust, Terminal and Strive. He is one of the few Pakistani producers representing the country in Hollywood.
Paracha has worked with big names in the industry such as Con Air star Nicholas Cage, Elijah Wood and Birds of Prey’s Margot Robbie.

