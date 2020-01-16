Sonam Kapoor shaken after scary Uber experience

Sonam Kapoor, who is in London right now for a shoot, took to social media on Thursday to share a scary experience of taking an Uber in the city.

Kapoor tweeted that while travelling via Uber in London, she had the scariest experience with her driver.”The best and safest is just to use local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken,” said Kapoor.

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

After which, a Twitter user asked Kapoor to share the details of what exactly happened with her. To which she replied, “The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.”

The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

After Kapoor shared her troubling experience, support poured in from thousands of people. A spokesperson from Uber also replied to the tweet and apologized.

I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 16, 2020

When Kapoor complained about the failed support system of the app-based cab service provider, she again received the same reply from Uber, after which she tweeted a bot emoji, calling the company out.

After Kapoor’s tweet, her followers bashed Uber for not taking immediate action. This happened just a few days after she tweeted about losing her bags while travelling.

