Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor shaken after scary Uber experience

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor shaken after scary Uber experience

Photo: AFP

Sonam Kapoor, who is in London right now for a shoot, took to social media on Thursday to share a scary experience of taking an Uber in the city.

Kapoor tweeted that while travelling via Uber in London, she had the scariest experience with her driver.”The best and safest is just to use local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken,” said Kapoor.

After which, a Twitter user asked Kapoor to share the details of what exactly happened with her. To which she replied, “The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.”

After Kapoor shared her troubling experience, support poured in from thousands of people. A spokesperson from Uber also replied to the tweet and apologized.

When Kapoor complained about the failed support system of the app-based cab service provider, she again received the same reply from Uber, after which she tweeted a bot emoji, calling the company out.

After Kapoor’s tweet, her followers bashed Uber for not taking immediate action. This happened just a few days after she tweeted about losing her bags while travelling.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sonam Kapoor Uber
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Top Pakistani Drama, Latest Pakistani Drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Meray Paas Tum Ho Latest Episode, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Savera Nadeem
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Edh-e-Wafa fans can now brew their own 'hi-octane' tea
Edh-e-Wafa fans can now brew their own ‘hi-octane’ tea
Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020
Tips to make the best of Karachi Eat 2020
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.