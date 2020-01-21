Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Shabana Azmi still in ICU after major car accident

Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a road accident on Saturday, is likely to move out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Sharing details of the actor’s medical condition her husband, Javed Akhtar, said that Azmi was responding to the treatment and there were no internal injuries. He confirmed that she was doing better and was stable.

“Don’t worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done,” Javed Akhtar told India Today. He also thanked everyone who prayed for the speedy recovery of the actor.

Azmi was travelling with her husband when their car smashed into a truck on Saturday en route Pune around 3.30 PM.

As per the latest development, the truck driver has filed a complaint against Azmi’s driver for rash driving. Police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of the truck driver.

According to police, driver Amlesh tried to overtake another vehicle and smashed into the moving truck.

Azmi and Akhtar celebrated the latter’s 75th birthday on Friday, a party which was attended by the whole Bollywood fraternity.

