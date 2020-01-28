Shaan shares Zarrar teaser

A teaser for actor Shaan Shahid’s much-awaited Zarrar was shared on social media on Monday night.

The Waar actor posted a 30 second clip on his Twitter account with a simple message: “2020”.

The teaser doesn’t give the plot away much but does give fans an idea about what to expect: an action-packed spy thriller.

The film, which also stars Nadeem Baig, Kiran Malik Nayyar Ejaz, has been written and directed by Shahid as well.

For four years, the actor’s fans have been waiting for updates on the film. Back in 2016, he shared some behind the scene shots of the film. The following year, he revealed the films logo and posters.