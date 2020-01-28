Sarwat Gilani gives ‘shut up call’ to all the haters

Actor Sarwat Gilani hits back at haters after netizens spew hate on a recent post where she shares some public display of affection with her husband in Rome.

The couple recently posted a photo of themselves kissing in front of the Trevi Fountain.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Gillani said that people should stop following her if they hated her so much.

“You can’t bully me I’m too bloody strong for your minute imagination! Grow up and get a life! Stop being so jealous of other people’s success, the love in their lives and the happiness they have because unlike you they have worked bloody hard for it,” reads the caption.

She remarked that people cannot bring her down and no one can bully her. “For someone who has faced the world and lasted this long…your perspective is very unimportant…you can’t bring me down, not even in your imagination!,” said Gilani.

She clapped back at the haters and said that just because celebrities don’t say anything doesn’t mean that anyone can bully them or have a right to say everything.

Gilani concluded the post by saying that it was time for a much-awaited shut up call. However, the call was with love, of course!

Earlier the couple took to Instagram after they bumped into Bollywood director Karan Johar at Doha airport.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mirza shared that they met the filmmaker at the airport on the Rome to Doha leg of their journey. In the video update, Johar also gave a shout-out to Pakistan.