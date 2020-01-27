Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Sarwat Gilani, Fahad Mirza meet Karan Johar at the airport

Photo: Sarwat Gillani/ Instagram

As we all know from their many Instagram posts, actor Sarwat Gilani and her husband Fahad Mirza were in Europe for a vacation. On their way home, the couple bumped into Bollywood director Karan Johar, making their holiday even more memorable.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mirza shared that they met the filmmaker at the airport on the Rome to Doha leg of their journey. In the video update, Johar also gave a shout-out to Pakistan.

“Guess who we ran into at the airport! The one and only @karanjohar such a humble and down to earth star!,” she wrote.

Gilani can be seen standing close to Johar in the picture with Mirza standing behind the Bollywood director. 

Earlier, the couple’s dreamy European holiday pictures got them into hot water for public display of affection. They posted a photo kissing in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
