Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha trailer removed from YouTube

The trailer of Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming social drama Zindagi Tamasha has disappeared from YouTube. It was posted on September 30.

It is speculated that the trailer was removed because of the subject matter of the film. However, the trailer can only be removed by YouTube or by the producers. Khoosat said he will issue a press release soon to address everything.

The trailer painted an obscure and grim picture that holds up a spine chilling mirror to our society.

It narrates the story of a naat khwan named Rahat Khawaja (played by Arif Hassan) and his family who find themselves ostracised when a video of Khawaja becomes public.

After the video goes viral, even his own daughter, Sadaf (played by Eman Suleman) is ashamed of him.

Directed and co-produced by Khoosat and his sister Kanwal Khoosat and written by Nirmal Bano, Zindagi Tamasha is a bilingual film, mostly shot in Punjabi.

Along with Hassan and Suleman, the cast includes Ali Qureshi, Samiya Mumtaz, and Imran Khoosat.

In October, Zindagi Tamasha created a major buzz when it won big at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. Khoosat’s directorial also won The Kim Ji-Seok Award, named after the festival’s co-founder and executive programmer who died in 2017.

The filmmaker shared the award with Indian director Pradip Kurbah, whose film Market was also being screened at the festival.

Zindagi Tamasha was cleared by the censor board and will be released in Pakistan in January 2020. The background score and music of the movie is by an Islamabad-based band, Saakin.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.