Sarfaraz Ahmed, wife Khushbakht welcome a baby girl

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and his wife Khushbakht welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

“Blessed with a baby girl,” Sarfaraz said, while sharing a picture of the newborn with son Abdullah on Twitter.

Sarfaraz’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Sarfaraz, under whose captaincy Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017, was removed as the captain in October 2019. He was also dropped from the team over his poor performance as batsman.

The cricketer hasn’t been able to make a comeback since then.