Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Sarfaraz Ahmed, wife Khushbakht welcome a baby girl

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed, wife Khushbakht welcome a baby girl

Photo: Khushbakht Sarfaraz/Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and his wife Khushbakht welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday.

“Blessed with a baby girl,” Sarfaraz said, while sharing a picture of the newborn with son Abdullah on Twitter.

Sarfaraz’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Photo: Twitter/@Fahadshah26

Sarfaraz, under whose captaincy Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017, was removed as the captain in October 2019. He was also dropped from the team over his poor performance as batsman.

The cricketer hasn’t been able to make a comeback since then.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Khushbakht Sarfaraz sarfaraz ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
No, Karachi’s markets aren't closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
No, Karachi’s markets aren’t closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport's toilets
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport’s toilets
Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed
Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.