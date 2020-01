A video has gone viral of Dabaang actor Salman Khan snatching a fan’s phone for taking a selfie without his permission, reported Hindustan Times on Tuesday.

In the video, Khan can be seen leaving Goa airport when a fan approaches him for a photo. The actor did not look happy and snatched the fan’s phone before walking away.

The actor has been in Goa to shoot an action-thriller titled Radhe. The fan was later identified as a staff member of an airline.