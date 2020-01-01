Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Saboor Aly gives her take on Meray Paas Tum Ho ending

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Saboor Aly gives her take on Meray Paas Tum Ho ending

Meray Paas Tum Ho has become one of the most talked about dramas in Pakistani television today, with people loving the drama, the slaps and the theme song. And it seems like actor Saboor Aly is one of its fans.

She took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Saveera Nadeem along with her take on much-hyped drama’s ending. Aly called herself the daughter of Maham and Shahwaar.

While some of Aly’s fans complimented the picture, most flooded her comments with questions about the caption and whether she truly was their daughter.

They might not have gotten the joke.

The Khalilur Rehman Qamar drama has developed a high social media engagement due to its plot and screenplay. The serial features Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in prominent roles, alongside Ayeza Khan and Saveera Nadeem.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Meray Paas Tum Ho Saboor Aly
 
