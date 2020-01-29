Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah, shares pictures from Mecca

Former singer Rabi Pirzada performed Umrah after quitting showbiz, following her leaked private videos and pictures.

Pirzada took to Instagram to share pictures from Mecca as she performed Umrah. She said that love to show off her Umrah journey. “We all must show off our religious rituals,” she said.

In another post, she posted a picture of the Kaaba. “I am an artist, I paint, I photograph but honestly I’ve never seen a single place or object in this world which looks like this. I took photographs from all angles, and it doesn’t give 3D or 2D effects. I don’t know u will understand or not but its a miracle itself,” reads the post.

“I see Him everywhere. I don’t remember my family, my home my paintings my life. All I remember is breathing in a place which is hosted by none other than the CREATOR,” said Pirzada.

Earlier, She posted a video of herself reciting the Holy Quran on Instagram and urged people to join her to spread the word of God.

The former pop singer and television host had also started a thread on her Twitter account with some pictures of herself creating calligraphic cards, captioning the post with: “Seek help in patience n prayer’s truly it is hard save for d humble-minded.”

Pirzada continued that she had a few confessions to make by saying everyone makes mistakes. She was a Muslim in name only, offering prayers without knowing the meaning of them and donating her concert income to charity without calling it zakaat, she said.

In November, Pirzada had announced that she was quitting showbiz following the online leak of her private pictures and videos.

Soon after that, she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.