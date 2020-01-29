Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah, shares pictures from Mecca

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah, shares pictures from Mecca

Photo: Rabi Pirzada/ Instagram

Former singer Rabi Pirzada performed Umrah after quitting showbiz, following her leaked private videos and pictures.

Pirzada took to Instagram to share pictures from Mecca as she performed Umrah. She said that love to show off her Umrah journey. “We all must show off our religious rituals,” she said.

In another post, she posted a picture of the Kaaba. “I am an artist, I paint, I photograph but honestly I’ve never seen a single place or object in this world which looks like this. I took photographs from all angles, and it doesn’t give 3D or 2D effects. I don’t know u will understand or not but its a miracle itself,” reads the post.

“I see Him everywhere. I don’t remember my family, my home my paintings my life. All I remember is breathing in a place which is hosted by none other than the CREATOR,” said Pirzada.

Earlier, She posted a video of herself reciting the Holy Quran on Instagram and urged people to join her to spread the word of God.

The former pop singer and television host had also started a thread on her Twitter account with some pictures of herself creating calligraphic cards, captioning the post with: “Seek help in patience n prayer’s truly it is hard save for d humble-minded.”

Pirzada continued that she had a few confessions to make by saying everyone makes mistakes. She was a Muslim in name only, offering prayers without knowing the meaning of them and donating her concert income to charity without calling it zakaat, she said.

In November, Pirzada had announced that she was quitting showbiz following the online leak of her private pictures and videos.

Soon after that, she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rabi Pirzada umrah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
No, Karachi’s markets aren't closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
No, Karachi’s markets aren’t closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport's toilets
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport’s toilets
Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed
Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.