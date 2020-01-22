Rabi Pirzada is paying children to study

After announcing that she’s quitting the entertainment industry following her private photos and videos being leaked, former singer Rabi Pirzada has now announced that she will be funding the education expenses of children.

In a video she posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Pirzada can be seen helping kids study. The children shown in the video are apparently those who are being educated by the former singer.

She said she was doing so with her own money. She said she is giving Rs500 to those under-privileged families that are sending boys to study and Rs1,000 to those sending girls.

I pays the students family groceries for 500 Rs if they send their boys and 1000Rs if they send their girls for free education. Help these kids by buying calligraphies Inaam

— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) January 21, 2020

Pirzada also left a number in her post where people can call to purchase her calligraphy paintings. This money will support her initiative to educate children.

The former singer had previously shared pictures on Instagram of herself making calligraphic cards, captioning the post with: “Seek help in patience n prayer’s truly it is hard save for d humble-minded [sic].”

Pirzada said that she had a few confessions to make by saying everyone makes mistakes. She was a Muslim in name only, offering prayers without knowing the meaning of them and donating her concert income to charity without calling it zakaat, she said.

In November, Pirzada had announced that she was quitting showbiz following the online leak of her private pictures and videos.

Soon after that, she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.