Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition

Former pop singer and television host Rabi Pirzada is going to be hosting a calligraphy exhibition.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she announced that she will be holding a calligraphy exhibition to support the poor.

She previously shared pictures of herself making calligraphic cards, captioning the post with: “Seek help in patience n prayer’s truly it is hard save for d humble-minded [sic].”

Pirzada said that she had a few confessions to make by saying everyone makes mistakes. She was a Muslim in name only, offering prayers without knowing the meaning of them and donating her concert income to charity without calling it zakaat, she said.

In November, Pirzada had announced that she was quitting showbiz following the online leak of her private pictures and videos.

Soon after that, she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.

