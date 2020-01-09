Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition

Former pop singer and television host Rabi Pirzada is going to be hosting a calligraphy exhibition.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she announced that she will be holding a calligraphy exhibition to support the poor.

She previously shared pictures of herself making calligraphic cards, captioning the post with: “Seek help in patience n prayer’s truly it is hard save for d humble-minded [sic].”

Pirzada said that she had a few confessions to make by saying everyone makes mistakes. She was a Muslim in name only, offering prayers without knowing the meaning of them and donating her concert income to charity without calling it zakaat, she said.

In November, Pirzada had announced that she was quitting showbiz following the online leak of her private pictures and videos.

Soon after that, she went to perform Umrah. She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rabi Pirzada
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Peshawar, 3D Cinema, Entertainment, Movie, Pakistani film, Lollywood, Showbiz
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hareem Shah's father apologises for her viral videos
Hareem Shah’s father apologises for her viral videos
Is Hania Aamir getting married in 2020? Instagram says yes
Is Hania Aamir getting married in 2020? Instagram says yes
I have been a victim of sexual harassment: Ayesha Omar
I have been a victim of sexual harassment: Ayesha Omar
Agha Ali makes Hina Altaf's birthday one to remember
Agha Ali makes Hina Altaf’s birthday one to remember
Mahira Khan will get remarried when she feels like it
Mahira Khan will get remarried when she feels like it
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.