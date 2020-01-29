Wednesday, January 29, 2020  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra might join cast of Matrix 4

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Priyanka Chopra might join cast of Matrix 4

Photo: AFP

Looks like Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra might join the cast of the untitled fourth Matrix movie, according to Variety.

The website claimed that the actor was in negotiations with the makers of the Wachowskis’ game-changing action franchise.

In the fourth part of the high-successful Matrix saga, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity. They will also be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about Chopra’s role in the film have not been made public yet.

The film is set to hit theatres next year in May.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Matrix Priyanka Chopra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
No, Karachi’s markets aren't closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
No, Karachi’s markets aren’t closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport's toilets
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport’s toilets
Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed
Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.