Priyanka Chopra might join cast of Matrix 4

Looks like Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra might join the cast of the untitled fourth Matrix movie, according to Variety.

The website claimed that the actor was in negotiations with the makers of the Wachowskis’ game-changing action franchise.

In the fourth part of the high-successful Matrix saga, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity. They will also be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. Details about Chopra’s role in the film have not been made public yet.

The film is set to hit theatres next year in May.



