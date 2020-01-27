Prince William gets new title amid royal shakeup

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has another title to add to his list. According to a tweet by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II has appointed him Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The Queen has appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the @churchscotland this year. Find out more here ➡️ https://t.co/YaPU7FjUYU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 25, 2020

@KensingtonRoyal, is the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The announcement comes weeks after it was made public that Prince Harry and his wife, former actor, Meghan Markle, would take a step back from royal duties.

According to a press release available on the British Royal family’s official website, each year the Queen appoints a Lord High Commissioner to represent the Sovereign at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

“Monarchs have sworn to maintain the Church of Scotland since the 16th century. The duty to preserve the settlement of the true Protestant religion as established by the laws made in Scotland was affirmed in the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland,” the statement read.

As the Lord High Commissioner, the prince will now maintain a relationship between the State and Church. The Royal website claimed that while the commissioner is usually Scottish, members of the Royal family have been appointed in the past including the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex.



