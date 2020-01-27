Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Prince William gets new title amid royal shakeup

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Prince William gets new title amid royal shakeup

File photo: AFP

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has another title to add to his list. According to a tweet by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II has appointed him Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.  

@KensingtonRoyal, is the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The announcement comes weeks after it was made public that Prince Harry and his wife, former actor, Meghan Markle, would take a step back from royal duties.

According to a press release available on the British Royal family’s official website, each year the Queen appoints a Lord High Commissioner to represent the Sovereign at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

“Monarchs have sworn to maintain the Church of Scotland since the 16th century. The duty to preserve the settlement of the true Protestant religion as established by the laws made in Scotland was affirmed in the 1707 Act of Union between England and Scotland,” the statement read.

As the Lord High Commissioner, the prince will now maintain a relationship between the State and Church. The Royal website claimed that while the commissioner is usually Scottish, members of the Royal family have been appointed in the past including the Duke of York and Earl of Wessex.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Prince William Queen Elizabeth II
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
No, Karachi’s markets aren't closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
No, Karachi’s markets aren’t closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport's toilets
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport’s toilets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.