Petition against airing Meray Paas Tum Ho finale dismissed

The last episode of the hit TV show Meray Paas Tum Ho is set air without any hurdles on Saturday night after a civil court in Lahore dismissed a petition against the screening of the finale.

In her petition, Maham Chaudhry had alleged that the drama serial written by Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar was against the injunctions of Islam and was creating a bad impression of women in society. She claimed that because of this, the show’s finale should not be aired.

However, after examining statements and documents from representatives from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Auhtority and ARY Digtal, Civil Judge Naila Ayub said that show had received clearance from the censor board of Punjab to screen in cinemas so there was nothing inappropriate in it.