No, Karachi’s markets aren’t closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Seats in the cinemas across Pakistan for the finale of Meray Paas Tum Ho have almost sold out and rumours have been circulating that Karachi’s Tariq Road will be closed on January 25 for the drama’s last episode. But that is not true.

On Thursday, a notification circulated on social media that read “All the markets will be closed on January 25 (Saturday) to watch the last episode of famous drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho.”

However, Tajran Action Committee head Asad Amin denied the news as baseless. “This is absurd,” said Amin. “What does the release of some episode have to do with our markets?”

He said traders hardly have time to scratch their heads. “You think we are bothered by the release of a drama?” he asked.

The TV show’s final episode, which will be a two-hour special, will air in cinemas and TV screens across the country on January 25 at 8pm.

It will also be available exclusively on ARY ZAP, a free video-streaming platform like Netflix where viewers can watch all ARY shows and movies, including Jeeto Pakistan and Salam Zindagi in HD.

Tickets have been sold out at Cinepax’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and Gujarat theatres.

Around 40 seats are left for 10:45pm show at Lahore’s Cinepax Packages Mall, 30 seats at Rawalpindi’s Jinnah Park, 22 seats at Islamabad’s World Trade Centre and 50 to 55 seats at Gujranwala’s Kings Mall.

Karachi’s Atrium Cinema is fully booked. There are a few seats left for grabs at Nueplex Cinema’s DHA and Askari IV branches.