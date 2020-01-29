Money Back Guarantee wraps up shooting in just 40 days

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Money Back Guarantee, has wrapped up shooting in just 40 days.

While talking to SAMAA Digital, Gohar Rasheed confirmed that the shooting of the entire film along with the songs was completed within 40 days, and he credited it to the writer and director of the film, Faisal Qureshi, and his team.

Rasheed said Qureshi possess extraordinary abilities and the kind of strategy that he had devised for the film was something he had never seen in Pakistan before.

He said that on the set of Money Back Guarantee, no actor sat idle for even a minute. “We just focused on the work. The actors worked very hard and did not compromise on anything,” said Rasheed.

Money Back Guarantee has three songs and was shot in Karachi, Lahore and Houston (US), said Rasheed.

While spilling beans about his character Rasheed said that in Money Back Guarantee he will be playing the role of a man named ‘Nawaz Sindhi’. He added that it’s a comical character and does not represent any caste or place.

“My character Nawaz Sindhi was completely out of my comfort zone! So hats off to the writer and director Faisal Quershi for the way he showed his trust in me and made me deliver this character. The entire credit goes to him.” He remarked that he had to work hard and get out of his comfort zone.

Earlier, Rasheed also shared a photo on his Instagram account of some of the movie’s actors, along with Qureshi.

The film features Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Shayan Khan, Wasim Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, Jan Rambo, Mani and model turned actor Kiran Malik. Qureshi, who has written the film, will also be performing. Wasim’s wife Shaniera is also expected to make a special appearance in the movie.

Money Back Guarantee is expected to release in summer 2020 on Eidul Fitr.