Entertainment

Momal Sheikh praises brother for unconditional support

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Posted: Jan 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Photo: Momal Shiekh/ Instagram

Actress Momal Sheikh penned a heartfelt note accompanied by a throwback childhood picture in the praise of her brother Shahzad Sheikh.

Taking to Instagram, the actor thanked Shahzad for always being there for her. She said only a brother can love like a father, annoy like a sister, care like a mother and support like a friend.

Earlier, Momal took to her social media to compliment her family after she performed Umrah along with her brother and mother. She often shares pictures with her family.

Momal and Shahzad are the children of actor Jawed Sheikh with his former wife Zinat Mangi.

