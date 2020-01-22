Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare

File Photo

Singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider has refused to provide childcare for his son.

His former wife, Fatema Sohail, had filed a petition in a family court asking the actor to pay for the expenses of his son.

Haider, however, refused. In his response submitted in court, he said, “I was previously paying for the expenses of Fatema and my son,” he said. “But I can’t pay for them anymore because I don’t have a job or money.”

Haider added that he was going through a “financial crunch”.

The petition was heard by Judge Myra Hasan. The hearing has been adjourned till January 27.

Earlier, the Baaji actor was found guilty of threatening his wife. Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post last year. She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that he had assaulted her when she asked him to pay it back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohsin Abbas Haider
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mohsin Abbas Haider, childcare, family court, petition, Fatema Sohail
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates
Hareem Shah's Nakhray Baaz will have you saying 'oh yeah'
Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’
Mahira Khan's vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Mahira Khan’s vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.