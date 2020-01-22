Mira Sethi calls out Khalil Ur Rehman’s misogynistic views

Actor Mira Sethi took to social media to call out Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar for his misogynistic views on Wednesday.

Sharing a clip from an ARY special before the drama serial’s finale where the playwright claimed that by nature women were not unfaithful but those who were, weren’t really women by nature.

In her tweet, Sethi said that when men cheat it was human, fallible with room for redemption whereas if it was a woman who cheated she would be outcast and humiliated.

Men cheat: therefore men are HUMAN, fallible, CAPABLE OF REDEEMING THEMSELVES – please forgive them



Women don’t cheat: it’s not in their “nature” so when they do, they’re witches, outcasts, aberrations



humiliate them, drag them through the mud



PS: women in video are cringing pic.twitter.com/eiCS3s5qj5 — Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) January 22, 2020

The clip, which has now gone viral, zooms in on the actors present on the show including Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui, Anushay Abbasi and Meherbano who looked shocked at the statement made by the writer.



This isn’t the first time Qamar’s statements have caused an uproar on social media. Earlier, in an interview on Samaa TV’s News Beat, the writer claimed that men and women didn’t have equal rights. He also referred to himself as the biggest feminist in the country.



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.