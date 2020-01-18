Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets

Advance bookings for the last episode of the Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan starrer Meray Paas Tum Ho have hit a record high.

It is scheduled to be screened at cinemas and TV sets across the country on January 25 (Saturday). Fans have been buying tickets in large numbers, according to boxofficedetail.com. “At the close of business on Thursday, Meray Paas Tum Ho has clocked over Rs1.5million in advance sales,” said the website, adding that the highest number of sales was from Cinepax.

The website claimed that Karachi bookings were the highest. Lahore was usually slow in advance sales so far but they expected it to pick up.

The cast and crew will attend a special screening with a group of guests at Nueplex cinema’s DHA branch.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, a salesperson at the cinema said that the tickets are for Rs800 for 8pm onwards shows on January 25, they will only be screening Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Our cinemas, he said, have different seating capacities – for example, one has 375 seats and another has 275 and 250.

“I can’t say how long the bookings will be open till. We have just added another show in cinema 1 and the others are sold out. We have a 10.15pm show as well after the first screening and then one at 10.30pm in the open-air section,” he added.