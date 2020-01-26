Sunday, January 26, 2020  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll

Meray Paas Tum Ho finale: Pakistani Twitter’s on a roll

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The last episode of the much-awaited drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho aired last night and Twitter just couldn’t handle it.

Disclaimer: Proceed at your own risk if you haven’t seen the finale episode yet. There are some major spoilers ahead.

The show’s most loved character Danish (played by Humayun Saeed) goes to meet his ex-wife Mehwish at her apartment (after her neighbour suggests she recites a wazifa seven times, to bring Danish back to her).

The protagonist, however, suffers a heart attack there and is shifted to a hospital. Danish assures his son Rumi (played by Shees Sajjad Gul) that his soul will be there for him even after his death. Their conversation takes place inside the operation theatre, after Danish’s heart has stopped working. Fifteen minutes later, he breathes his last.  

Although most fans were left heartbroken, it did not affect their meme game and made the show a top Twitter trend yet again.

Social media had the funniest reaction to the finale, leaving people in fits of laughter.

Written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, Meray Paas Tum Ho revolved around the theme of love, agony and betrayal. The show had gripped the nation in its claws. However, most fans had predicted Danish’s death earlier given the history of Rehman’s writing style.

In one of his previous shows Pyare Afzal, the lead played by Hamza Ali Abbasi had a similar fate.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

