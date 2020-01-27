Meray Paas Tum Ho actors’ share reactions to drama’s ending

Actor Hira Mani wants to continue living on in the hearts of her fans as a heroine as she penned down an emotional note after the highly-anticipated finale of Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she thanked everyone for appreciating her work.

“Now another journey came to an end. Thanks a lot all of you for showering love, watching me and appreciating my work in this beautiful journey,” she wrote on the post.

Mani went on to write how she will continue to live on in the hearts of Pakistani fans as a heroine. “But I will not leave chasing my fans easily and will continue to live in your hearts as a heroine. Sometimes in the role of Tamkinat and sometimes Hania.”

Ayeza Khan, the lead actor of the popular drama also took to her Instagram account sharing a picture with the drama’s co-star just an hour after the drama serial finished with an unhappy ending.

Adnan Siddiqui shared a picture along with Saveera Nadeem on his Instagram account. He captioned the post with a question that is Shehwar back with Maham.

Despite the Meray Paas Tum Ho‘s questionable ending, fans have taken to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share hilarious memes as well as their sadness over the show’s ending.