Mehwish Hayat uses poetry to clap back at haters

Gangster Guriya star Mehwish Hayat has often become the target of social media trolls after receiving her Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, but criticism never holds her back.

Without mentioning anyone specifically in her recent Instagram post, the Load Wedding actor shared poetry by Jigar Muraad Abadi, which bore a silent message for her haters. While sharing the poetry, she even hashtagged it #Notjustpoetry.

The poem is about perseverance despite being bashed.

Earlier this month, she clapped back at a Twitter user for questioning her ability to understand international affairs.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.