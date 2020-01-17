Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat uses poetry to clap back at haters

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat uses poetry to clap back at haters

Photo: Mehwish Hayat/ Instagram

Gangster Guriya star Mehwish Hayat has often become the target of social media trolls after receiving her Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, but criticism never holds her back.

Without mentioning anyone specifically in her recent Instagram post, the Load Wedding actor shared poetry by Jigar Muraad Abadi, which bore a silent message for her haters. While sharing the poetry, she even hashtagged it #Notjustpoetry.

The poem is about perseverance despite being bashed.

Earlier this month, she clapped back at a Twitter user for questioning her ability to understand international affairs.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Top Pakistani Drama, Latest Pakistani Drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Meray Paas Tum Ho Latest Episode, Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Savera Nadeem
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Hareem Shah's Nakhray Baaz will have you saying 'oh yeah'
Hareem Shah’s Nakhray Baaz will have you saying ‘oh yeah’
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Renowned comedian Amanullah is alive, says daughter
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open
Mahira Khan's vacation in Mexico is travel goals
Mahira Khan’s vacation in Mexico is travel goals
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.