Mehwish Hayat pays homage to activist Martin Luther King Jr

Load Wedding actor Mehwish Hayat paid tribute on Monday to Martin Luther King jr for his services for peace, unity and brotherhood.

His legacy was honoured as Martin Luther King Jr day was commemorated on January 20. It has been more than 50 years since his death.

Mehwish took to social media to remember him saying “A real hero of mine.”

Martin Luther King Jr was an American Christian minister and activist who became a visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

He was assassinated four years after segregation was banned under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.