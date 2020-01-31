Mehwish Hayat lauds gold medalist for making family proud

Actor Mehwish Hayat recently tweeted a heart-warming story about the daughter of a fruit-seller who made her parents proud.

On Friday morning, the Load Wedding star shared an article about a girl from Faisalabad who was awarded a gold medal and successfully completed her MSc in Economics from a university in Lahore.

She tweeted: “Most touching news! These parents need to be lauded for the sacrifices they made 2 get their daughter educated. However, education should be a right for every1 equally not just for the privileged few who can afford it. Good education should be available 2 all.”

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient recently tweeted about her experience of using the women’s bathroom at Karachi airport.

Taking to Twitter on last week, she said that the toilets were dirty and stinking. She even saw cockroaches crawling about. She asked people to clean up their acts.