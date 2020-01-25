Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport’s toilets

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and actor Mehwish Hayat wants everyone to clean up their acts before leaving public toilets at the Karachi airport.

Hayat had the ‘misfortune’ of using the women’s bathroom at the Karachi airport and is now concerned about the first impression we are giving to people arriving in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, she said that the toilets were dirty and stinking. She even saw cockroaches crawling about. She asked people to clean up their acts.

Disgusting! Had misfortune to use the ladies room at Khi Airport – dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here? These are the most basic amenities – let’s clean up our act — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 24, 2020

Load Wedding actor Hayat is not one to shy away from speaking up about issues, particularly those faced by women. She has been quite vocal on her Twitter regarding many issues, from international relations to women’s rights and harassment.