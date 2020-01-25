Saturday, January 25, 2020  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport’s toilets

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat is disgusted by the Karachi airport’s toilets

Photo: Mehwish Hayat/ Instagram

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and actor Mehwish Hayat wants everyone to clean up their acts before leaving public toilets at the Karachi airport.  

Hayat had the ‘misfortune’ of using the women’s bathroom at the Karachi airport and is now concerned about the first impression we are giving to people arriving in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, she said that the toilets were dirty and stinking. She even saw cockroaches crawling about. She asked people to clean up their acts.

Load Wedding actor Hayat is not one to shy away from speaking up about issues, particularly those faced by women. She has been quite vocal on her Twitter regarding many issues, from international relations to women’s rights and harassment.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Airport Karachi mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Lahore woman moves court against Meray Pass Tum Ho finale
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale to air on ARY ZAP
No, Karachi’s markets aren't closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
No, Karachi’s markets aren’t closing for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare
Mohsin Abbas Haider refuses to pay for childcare
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets
Meray Paas Tum Ho finale sells Rs1.5m in advance tickets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.