Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat claps back at Twitter user for misogynistic remark

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat claps back at Twitter user for misogynistic remark

Photo Courtesy: Mehwish Hayat/Twitter

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat isn’t holding back anymore. She clapped back at someone for questioning her ability to understand international affairs.

The Punjab Nai Jaungi actor had joined the chorus of condemnation of the US airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq when a user passed a misogynistic remark while replying to her on Twitter.

Not holding back at all, Hayat was quick to respond. She said that it’s about time that people need to come out of the hole they’re living in.

Hayat is not one to shy away from speaking up about issues, particularly those faced by women. She also has been quite vocal when it comes to speaking against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

mehwish hayat
 
RELATED STORIES
 

