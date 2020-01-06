Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat calls Aamir Liaquat out for ‘item girl’ taunt

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat calls Aamir Liaquat out for ‘item girl’ taunt

Photo: File

Actor Mehwish Hayat’s recent tweet condemning the killing of Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani has been hit with a sexist remark again. This time by host and MNA Aamir Liaquat.

Calling her an ‘item girl’ Liaquat had tweeted on Sunday telling the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient to refrain from giving irrelevant comments on political issues.

Not holding back, Hayat said this ‘item girl’ is exercising her ‘democratic right’ to have an opinion while he keeps ‘stooping low’ by making personal jibes at her.

Hayat also reminded him that she is still waiting for him to file a case against her on her last film Load Wedding.

In March last year, Liaquat had claimed that her movie Load Wedding is based on his life where the filmmakers defamed him and wrongly portraying him without his consent.

This is not the first time that Liaquat has targeted Hayat. He went after her after she posted a dance rehearsal video that people were upset with because of her ‘inappropriate’ clothing and ‘indecent’ dance moves.

Liaquat wrote on Twitter that it’s the government’s decision whether or not to take back her Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, but for now, she should be given another award from Imtiaz store instead. He also called actor Ahsan Khan ‘naive’, for performing with Hayat at an award ceremony.

Earlier this month, she clapped back at a Twitter user for questioning her ability to understand international affairs.

