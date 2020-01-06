Mehwish Hayat calls Aamir Liaquat out for ‘item girl’ taunt

Actor Mehwish Hayat’s recent tweet condemning the killing of Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani has been hit with a sexist remark again. This time by host and MNA Aamir Liaquat.

Calling her an ‘item girl’ Liaquat had tweeted on Sunday telling the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient to refrain from giving irrelevant comments on political issues.

تمغہ امتیاز کا مطلب یہ نہیں ہے کہ آئٹم گرل امتیازی بیانات دیں، اُنہیں پاکستان کی پالیسی کے ساتھ چلنا چاہئیے اور ویسے بھی قاسم سلیمانی اگر حیات ہوتے تو کیا ایران میں انہیں پرفارم کرنے بلاتے؟ https://t.co/NfDnwFaPSo — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) January 5, 2020

Not holding back, Hayat said this ‘item girl’ is exercising her ‘democratic right’ to have an opinion while he keeps ‘stooping low’ by making personal jibes at her.

Hayat also reminded him that she is still waiting for him to file a case against her on her last film Load Wedding.

This “item girl” is exercising her democratic right to have an opinion whereas you keep stooping to making personal jibes and nothing more. Man up! BTW whatever happened to the case you were filing against me for “Load Wedding”? I have been waiting with bated breath … — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 5, 2020

In March last year, Liaquat had claimed that her movie Load Wedding is based on his life where the filmmakers defamed him and wrongly portraying him without his consent.

And should I not sue your movie load wedding where your entire movie revolves around me, defaming and wrongly portraying my character WITHOUT my consent? As an artist you did not only work in such a movie but you failed to stop the nonsense in it. Shameful! https://t.co/lg7EqZ3W7v — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 15, 2019

مہوش حیات کو تمغہ ملایہ وہ جانیں یا”دلوانے والا” فی الحال تو نبیل قریشی، فضا مرزا ،فہد اور مہوش لوڈ ویڈنگ کے حوالے سے عدالت کاجلد سامناکریں گےتاہم اعلان میں جب یہ کہا گیا کہ “مہوش حیات نے پاکستان میں سب سے زیادہ فلموں اور ڈراموں میں کام کیا تو سوچیے فنکاروں پر کیا گذری ہوگی؟ https://t.co/qOWZ0APjWT — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) March 24, 2019

This is not the first time that Liaquat has targeted Hayat. He went after her after she posted a dance rehearsal video that people were upset with because of her ‘inappropriate’ clothing and ‘indecent’ dance moves.

Liaquat wrote on Twitter that it’s the government’s decision whether or not to take back her Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, but for now, she should be given another award from Imtiaz store instead. He also called actor Ahsan Khan ‘naive’, for performing with Hayat at an award ceremony.

یہ تمغہ امتیاز واپس لیا جائے یا نہ لیا جائے دینے والوں کی مرضی

مگر

اِنہیں امتیاز اسٹور سے نیا تمغہ اتیاز ضرور دے دیا جائے رہ گئے احسن خان تو وہ “بے چارے” ہیں! https://t.co/YgE9aY3fHs — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) October 9, 2019

Earlier this month, she clapped back at a Twitter user for questioning her ability to understand international affairs.

